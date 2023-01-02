New Mexico, Los Alamos partner to study migratory bird die-off

New Mexico State University and Los Alamos National Laboratory have announced plans to establish a research program on migratory bird die-off.

The move comes two years after New Mexico saw migratory birds literally falling from the sky. In the fall of 2020, residents from Taos to White Sands Missile Range reported sightings of groups of dead birds.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state and Los Alamos will collaborate with the U.S. Geological Survey and other agencies to recruit students to study “disaster ecology.”

A $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help cover the cost for 24 students to join the four-year research program.