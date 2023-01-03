Flagstaff man arrested in connection with Kachina Village homicide

A Flagstaff man has been arrested for murder and other charges following a shooting in the Kachina Village community.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies took Collin Toerner-Todd into custody Monday night. Officials say 64-year-old Bryan Teague from Flagstaff was found dead but didn’t provide further information about the incident.

Toerner-Todd, 23, was charged with second-degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The Office of Criminal Investigations Division and the county medical examiner are conducting an investigation.

Those with any information are asked to call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.