Flagstaff man arrested in connection with Kachina Village homicide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST
Collin Toerner-Todd
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
Collin Toerner-Todd of Flagstaff was arrested Jan. 2, 2023 in Kachina Village near Flagstaff and faces charges second-degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon linked to the death of 64-year-old Bryan Teague of Flagstaff.

A Flagstaff man has been arrested for murder and other charges following a shooting in the Kachina Village community.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies took Collin Toerner-Todd into custody Monday night. Officials say 64-year-old Bryan Teague from Flagstaff was found dead but didn’t provide further information about the incident.

Toerner-Todd, 23, was charged with second-degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The Office of Criminal Investigations Division and the county medical examiner are conducting an investigation.

Those with any information are asked to call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.

