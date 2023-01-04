© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:01 AM MST
The Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

49-year-old Duwayne Max Yazzie was last seen in Flagstaff on November 28, 2022. He stated to his family that he wanted to go to a rehabilitation center and was reportedly picked up at a Shell gas station. Authorities say Yazzie may be in Phoenix.

He is described as a Native American male, 6’ 1”, 208 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his back that says, “Yazzie, Cheyenne, Triston, Ethan.”

Anyone with information on Duwayne Yazzie’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Nation Police Tuba City District, (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.

