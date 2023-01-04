© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio

Pile burns planned Friday near Forest Lakes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST
The burning of slash piles is a traditional forestry practice and is the most common wood-waste disposal method used in forest management.

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to conduct a series of pile burns Friday.

The project on the Black Mesa Ranger District will take place near Highway 260 and the communities of Forest Lakes and Willow Springs Lake.

Work is expected to continue through the following Friday depending on the weather.

The burns could produce smoke in the area and officials recommend that smoke-sensitive people and those with respiratory or heart disease should take precautionary measures.

Forest managers also urge people traveling in the area to use caution.

The project is designed to reduce forest fuels and the threat of large-scale wildfire by using prescribed fire on the landscape.

