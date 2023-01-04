Pile burns planned Friday near Forest Lakes

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to conduct a series of pile burns Friday.

The project on the Black Mesa Ranger District will take place near Highway 260 and the communities of Forest Lakes and Willow Springs Lake.

Work is expected to continue through the following Friday depending on the weather.

The burns could produce smoke in the area and officials recommend that smoke-sensitive people and those with respiratory or heart disease should take precautionary measures.

Forest managers also urge people traveling in the area to use caution.

The project is designed to reduce forest fuels and the threat of large-scale wildfire by using prescribed fire on the landscape.