© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Walter Cunningham, last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut, dies at 90

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:10 AM MST
walter cunningham.jpg
NASA
/
Walt Cunningham adjusts his pressure suit before the Apollo 7 launch on October 11,1968.

The last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut has died at the age of 90. A NASA spokesperson confirmed Walter Cunningham’s death Tuesday to The Associated Press.

Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth. It was NASA’s first successful crewed space and paved the way for the moon landing less than a year later.

Cunningham, then a civilian, crewed the mission, which launched from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Florida, on Oct. 11 and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsnasaapollo 7space exploration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press