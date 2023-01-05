© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden intends to make his first visit to US-Mexico border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:13 AM MST
Cronkite News
/

President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

It will be his first visit to the border since taking office.

Biden says he hopes to see “what’s going on” there. He also plans to make remarks about border security on Thursday.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum.

Republican leaders have criticized the president over his border security policies and questioned why he hasn't made a trip there yet.

