Kaibab and Coconino fire managers to conduct pile burns

National forest officials in northern Arizona are taking advantage of wet and snowy conditions to conduct pile burns in the coming weeks.

On the Kaibab, crews will ignite 1,000 acres of debris from mechanical thinning work near Parks along with about 3,000 acres near Bill Williams Mountain.

Smoke will be visible in the area but impacts are expected to be minimal.

They’ll also conduct burns at Jacob Lake near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and smoke could impact State Route 89A.

On the Coconino National Forest, fire managers plan to burn 350 acres of piles four miles north of Munds Park through Friday.

Smoke could be visible in the Lake Mary area near Flagstaff and may settle in the evening.

For more information, see the forest’s websites and social media pages.