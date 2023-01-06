© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST
Protesters gather around then-state Sen. Russell Pearce, who sponsored Arizona's immigration law, outside the Sandra Day O'Connor federal courthouse in Phoenix in 2011.
Matt York
/
AP
Protesters gather around then-state Sen. Russell Pearce, who sponsored Arizona's immigration law, outside the Sandra Day O'Connor federal courthouse in Phoenix in 2011.

Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona’s landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law, has died.

He was 75.

Pearce’s family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill.

Pearce rose to national prominence more than a decade ago while advocating for tougher border policies for Arizona, one of the busiest hubs for illegal immigration in the United States.

He was the lead sponsor of SB 1070, which required law enforcement officers to ask about suspects' immigration status if they had reason to believe they were in the U.S. illegally.

