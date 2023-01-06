© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation inauguration set for Tuesday

Navajo Nation President-elect Buu Nygren, left, and Vice President-elect Richelle Montoya in Window Rock, Ariz., in August.

Buu Nygren and Richelle Montoya will be sworn-in as the new heads of the Navajo Nation on Tuesday.

The new president and vice-president will take their oaths of office during the 2023 Navajo Nation Inauguration ceremony alongside the 25th Navajo Nation Council starting at 10 a.m. in Fort Defiance.

Officials say the Navajo People and the general public are invited to participate in the ceremony.

Nygren will be the youngest-ever Navajo Nation President and Montoya the first female Navajo Nation Vice President.

Nine female Navajo Nation Council delegates will also be sworn-in during the ceremony.

The event will also be livestreamed.

