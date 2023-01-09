© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 9, 2023 at 1:51 PM MST
Billie Orr
City of Prescott/Kim M. Kapin
/
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. She also served as Prescott mayor pro tem for three years.

Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died.

According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons.

Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the mayor and council as mayor pro tem for three years.

“We are very sorry to hear of Billie’s passing,” said Mayor Phil Goode in a press release. “She served the Citizens of Prescott very well during her time here. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband Bob and the rest of her family and friends.”

Orr was a leading proponent of a 2017 effort to pass a three-quarters of a cent sales tax increase to raise funds for city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability.

