Prescott police detective arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
A Prescott police detective is on administrative leave after officials say he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence.

The Prescott Police Department says Detective Joshua Dillenbeck was involved in what they described as a “minor, non-injury” crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway on Friday.

Dillenbeck was arrested at the scene of the crash and ultimately cited and released on multiple counts of impaired driving.

He was driving an unmarked police car at the time of the crash.

Dillenback is on administrative leave while authorities conduct an administrative investigation.

