Stuck rock climber rescued from Sedona spire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST
Schnebly Hilli Road Sedona
Coconino National Forest
The Schnebly Hill Road area near Sedona, Ariz., is popular with mountain bikers, climbers and hikers.

Coconino County emergency personnel rescued a stuck rock climber from a spire in Sedona Sunday.

According to the county sheriff’s office, five climbers were attempting the Queen Victoria Spire off Schnebly Hill Road when the leg of a 25-year-old woman in the group became wedged in a crack during their ascent.

When the group was unable to free her, they called for help.

Medics were eventually able to free her after they were flown in by helicopter to the top of the spire and lowered down to the climbers in the dark.

The group and rescuers were removed via helicopter and the climbers refused medical care after being evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

KNAU STAFF
