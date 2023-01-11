80-year-old man missing from Round Rock on Navajo Nation

The Navajo Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old man missing from the town of Round Rock on the Arizona portion of the reservation.

Officials say Winston Shirley Sr. called his wife early Tuesday morning and said he was lost.

He’s driving an orange 2019 Chevrolet Colorado truck with Arizona license plate CNN2868.

Shirley suffers from dementia.

He’s 180 pounds, five-foot-eight, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials ask anyone who’s seen Shirley or has information about his whereabouts to call the Navajo Police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111/2112.