Reservations at Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch set to reopen

Reservations at Grand Canyon National Park’s Phantom Ranch are set to reopen later this year.

Phantom Ranch concessionaire Xanterra Travel announced they again plan to take reservations to stay in the cabins at the bottom of the Grand Canyon from May to next January, as well as overnight mule rides.

Reservations have been paused since January 2022 as the National Park Service conducted several infrastructure projects within the canyon, which have since been delayed.

Xanterra will begin accepting reservations for cabins and mule rides on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Reservations can be made online starting at 12:01 a.m. or by phone starting at 7 a.m.

Officials say the lottery process won't resume until next year.