Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) engine pulls a train loaded with coal in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night.

They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection.

Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before 7 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact the department.

Officials say it’s illegal and unsafe for pedestrians to be on the railroad tracks unless safely crossing.

