Otto Tso elected as Navajo Nation Council speaker pro tem

Published January 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST
Otto Tso
Navajo Nation Council
/
Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne administers the oath of office to Speaker Pro Tem Otto Tso in the Navajo Nation Council Chamber Jan. 10, 2023.

The Navajo Nation Council has elected Otto Tso as speaker pro tem.

Delegates gathered Tuesday in the tribal capital of Window Rock for a special session shortly after a nearby inauguration ceremony.

Tso will serve as temporary speaker until Jan. 23 or when the council confirms a permanent member to fill the role.

Last year, Tso took over leadership duties on the council following the resignation of former Speaker Damon after photos surfaced online of him intoxicated.

Damon won reelection and continues to serve as a delegate. For the first time in modern history, the 24-member Navajo Council has nine women serving.

A majority of delegates are also first-time lawmakers. The winter session begins later this month.

