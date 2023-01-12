Vitalant says its blood supply has dipped to record-low levels

Blood supplies across the state have dipped to the lowest level in a year.

Officials say blood donations at business-hosted blood drives were down by more than 50% last year due to changes in how people work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent winter weather and illnesses have also compounded the problem.

Vitalant says the number of people donating blood through the nonprofit provider has dropped about 20% in the last three years despite a steady patient need.

The organization has since declared an emergency blood shortage in response and is urging people to donate.

A donation appointment can be made at vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Walk-ins are also welcome.