Forest Servies resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott

The U.S. Forest Service has resumed the cleanup of abandoned mines east of Prescott.

The project began in December 202 and was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls.

Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines. Phase two began Monday and will focus on the Logan, Gold Eagle and Uncle Sam mines, as well as some remaining tasks from the first phase.

Cronkite News reports more than 100,000 mines have been abandoned in Arizona, leaving behind huge amounts of toxic waste.