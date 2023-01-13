NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches

Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet.

Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are expected along with gusty winds. Snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches expected in some areas. Elevations above 6500 feet could see upwards of 2 feet of snow by Tuesday evening, while lower elevations should expect anywhere from 4 to 14 inches.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warns of hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow-covered roads and low visibility. The agency is urging people to delay travel, if possible, for the duration of the storm.

Officials at Northern Arizona University are urging students and staff to monitor the storm as it approaches the region.

The Spring semester is set to start Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, and many students are returning to campus this weekend. NAU says all campus living communities will be open at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Sunday. NAU, as well as all schools statewide are closed Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.