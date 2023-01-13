© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Smoke visible around Flagstaff area from Dry Lake Hills prescribed pile burn

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST
Smoke is visible today in the Flagstaff area due to a prescribed pile burn on the Coconino National Forest.

Fire managers say smoke from the 100-acre Dry Lake Hills burn can be seen from Bellemont, west of Flagstaff, along Interstates 17 and 40, and Highway 180. It could settle overnight in the Lake Mary Road corridor.

Officials ask the public not to call dispatch if they see smoke from the pile burns so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The Dry Lake Hills burn is s part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino National ForestPrescribed burns
