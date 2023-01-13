Smoke visible around Flagstaff area from Dry Lake Hills prescribed pile burn

Smoke is visible today in the Flagstaff area due to a prescribed pile burn on the Coconino National Forest.

Fire managers say smoke from the 100-acre Dry Lake Hills burn can be seen from Bellemont, west of Flagstaff, along Interstates 17 and 40, and Highway 180. It could settle overnight in the Lake Mary Road corridor.

Officials ask the public not to call dispatch if they see smoke from the pile burns so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The Dry Lake Hills burn is s part of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.