Big snow hits the northland, NAU preemptively cancels Tuesday classes following MLK holiday

A major winter storm system is impacting much of northern and central Arizona today and is expected to continue into next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5,500 feet, effective through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations in excess of 1 to 2 feet are expected. Another round of heavy snow is forecast to arrive Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says driving is nearly impossible in some areas and many roadways are closed due to snow and cars off the road, including portions of Interstates 17 and 40. ADOT urges motorists to delay travel for the duration of the storm.

Mountain Line Transit’s express service to the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort has been cancelled for Sunday, January 15, 2023, due to dangerous road conditions.

Follow Twitter for real time road and weather information, @ArizonaDOT and @NWSFlagstaff, or call 511.

Schools statewide are closed Monday, January 16, in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Northern Arizona University has preemptively called off classes this coming Tuesday, January 17, which was to be the start of the spring semester.