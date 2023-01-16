Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge.

Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.

Blodgett says the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says all foster parents receive medical training.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child under care of the state.