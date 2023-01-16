© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST
father son.jpg
Courtesy Richard Blodgett
/
Richard Blodgett and his son, Jakob, 2022

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge.

Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.

Blodgett says the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed in its duty to protect his son. The agency declined to comment specifically on the case. But a spokesperson says all foster parents receive medical training.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Jakob's death. A statewide review board also looks into the death of every child under care of the state.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona Department of Child SafetyincarcerationMaricopa County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press