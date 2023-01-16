Northern Arizona receives nearly 20 inches of snow with more on the way

A winter storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with more expected today.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through 11 p.m. Tuesday for the Kaibab Plateau, portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Coconino plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.

Snowfall rates could average up to an inch per hour.

With more snow expected, Northern Arizona University has already announced the cancellation of the first day of classes Tuesday, as well as the Flagstaff Unified School District. Other local schools will likely follow suit.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warns the winter weather will create hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow-covered roads in addition to wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour Monday afternoon.

Conditions are set to improve Wednesday with a chance for light snow showers to return Thursday.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.