Western movie history goes up in flames in Tucson house fire

A fire has destroyed the Tucson home of two former actors in Western films, along with decades of Arizona movie history.

Ivan Wolverton says thousands of props, books and artwork were burned in Wednesday morning’s fire along with almost everything he and his wife Margery possessed. The couple are in their early 90s and have been married for 68 years.

Ian Wolverton acted in Western films from the 1980s through the mid-2000s and appeared in the hit 1993 movie “Tombstone.” He’s also known for working at the Mescal film set and pulling stagecoaches at Old Tucson. Margery Wolverton also worked in Western films during her career.

They reportedly escaped the fire without any injures.