Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona

STORM

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County.

The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow - and counting - have fallen in some areas, with heavy snow expected to continue into late Monday night. Snowfall rates could average up to an inch per hour.

SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS

Regional school closures remain in effect for Tuesday, January 17, including Northern Arizona University, the Flagstaff Unified School District, all Flagstaff Montessori schools, and Coconino Community College’s Flagstaff campus. NAU has also cancelled campus operations Tuesday except for essential positions.

The Window Rock School District will be on a 2-hour delayed start Tuesday.

Showers should begin to taper off Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Another round of rain and snow showers is possible Thursday and Friday, with only minor accumulations expected.

TRAVEL

The Arizona Department of Transportation says winter weather has created hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow-covered roads and high winds. Drivers are urged to delay travel for the duration of the storm if possible. Conditions are set to improve Wednesday. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.com,

by calling 511, and on Twitter @ArizonaDOT.

