Arizona Indigenous artist featured on 2023 Super Bowl ticket

The 2023 Super Bowl’s theme art will feature the work of the Arizona-born artist Lucinda Hinojos.

The Phoenix-based artist – known as La Morena – is the first Chicana and Native American artist to partner with the NFL to design art for the Super Bowl. Hinojos traces her family roots to Mexico and the Pascua Yaqui and White Mountain Apache tribes.

Her design will be featured on Super Bowl tickets and throughout Arizona for the event.

The Super Bowl artwork depicts her signature hummingbird alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a brightly-colored desert landscape. It also features a Fancy Shawl dancer and Azteca dancer, as well as a Saguaro cactus and the White Tank Mountains in Glendale, where the Super Bowl will take place.

Hinojos said in an Instagram post that “being out in the land” inspired the painting.