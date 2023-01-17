Chinle bookmobile receives statewide STEAM grant

A community development organization on the Navajo Nation is among more than 20 groups to receive grants aimed at increasing opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The nonprofit group Chinle Planting Hope offers STEAM games, activities and learning opportunities through its READ in Beauty Bookmobile.

It’s also designed to preserve Navajo culture and traditions and promote Indigenous authors, illustrators and artists.

The Arizona-wide grants of up to 3,000 dollars come from the Equity in STEAM Initiative 2.0 and are designed to close the gap of women and people of color in STEAM-related industries.

Other recipients of the funds include youth theater and sustainability groups along with three schools, among other organizations.