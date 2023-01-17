© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Chinle bookmobile receives statewide STEAM grant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM MST
R.E.A.D. in Beauty (Reading Empowers Adventures and Dreams).jpg
Courtesy
/
The nonprofit group Chinle Planting Hope offers STEAM games, activities and learning opportunities through its READ in Beauty Bookmobile.

A community development organization on the Navajo Nation is among more than 20 groups to receive grants aimed at increasing opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The nonprofit group Chinle Planting Hope offers STEAM games, activities and learning opportunities through its READ in Beauty Bookmobile.

It’s also designed to preserve Navajo culture and traditions and promote Indigenous authors, illustrators and artists.

The Arizona-wide grants of up to 3,000 dollars come from the Equity in STEAM Initiative 2.0 and are designed to close the gap of women and people of color in STEAM-related industries.

Other recipients of the funds include youth theater and sustainability groups along with three schools, among other organizations.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News educationNavajo NationLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF