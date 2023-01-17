Coconino National Forest names new supervisor

The Coconino National Forest has named a new supervisor. Adam Mayville will start at the end of the month and currently serves as deputy supervisor in north-central Colorado.

Mayville has worked on the million-and-a-half-acre Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland west of Boulder, Colorado for three years. In 2018, he temporarily served as deputy supervisor on the Coconino, which Mayville calls an iconic landscape.

He previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a district ranger and in the agency’s Washington D.C. office. Mayville is a former Naval officer and holds a master’s degree in environmental policy from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

According to the Coconino National Forest, Mayville is a skier and mountain biker. He’s married to Jodie Hollander who was the 2018 poet-in-residence at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Mayville’s selection as Coconino supervisor follows the retirement last summer of Laura Jo West from the role.