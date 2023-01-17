© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino National Forest names new supervisor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST
The Coconino National Forest has named a new supervisor. Adam Mayville will start at the end of the month and currently serves as deputy supervisor in north-central Colorado.

Mayville has worked on the million-and-a-half-acre Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland west of Boulder, Colorado for three years. In 2018, he temporarily served as deputy supervisor on the Coconino, which Mayville calls an iconic landscape.

He previously worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a district ranger and in the agency’s Washington D.C. office. Mayville is a former Naval officer and holds a master’s degree in environmental policy from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

According to the Coconino National Forest, Mayville is a skier and mountain biker. He’s married to Jodie Hollander who was the 2018 poet-in-residence at the Museum of Northern Arizona.

Mayville’s selection as Coconino supervisor follows the retirement last summer of Laura Jo West from the role.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
