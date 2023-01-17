Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes

A failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.

Police say Solomon Pena was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina describes Pena as the “mastermind” of what he says appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy with four other men leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.