Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes

By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2023
Pena arrest
Roberto E. Rosales
/
The Albuquerque Journal via AP
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. Pena was arrested in connection with a recent series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico.

A failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was rigged against him has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.

Police say Solomon Pena was arrested Monday evening, just hours after SWAT officers took him into custody and served search warrants at his home.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina describes Pena as the “mastermind” of what he says appears to be a politically motivated conspiracy with four other men leading to shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators between early December and early January.

Associated Press
