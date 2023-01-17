© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
FUSD cancels school Wednesday for second day amid major winter storm

Published January 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
All schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District will again be closed Wed, Jan. 18 because of winter weather and heavy snow throughout the region.

Before and after school activities and food service will also be canceled.

It’s the second day in a row that FUSD has called off school since a major winter storm brought more than two feet of snow to the Flagstaff area in recent days.

Most local charter schools follow FUSD’s lead when closing. All four campuses of the Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff along with Flagstaff Junior Academy have confirmed they’ve canceled classes Wednesday.

Northern Arizona University has also canceled Wednesday classes scheduled before noon.

