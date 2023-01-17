Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bullhead City man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult man from Bullhead City.

Officials say 68-year-old Delevan Shipley was last seen driving to Kingman for a medical appointment around 2 p.m. Monday.

He has a medical condition that requires daily treatment and his family is “very concerned” for his welfare.

Shipley left Bullhead City in a black Nissan Sentra with California license plate.

He is described as white male with grey hair and a long beard.

Shipley was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shirt with brown shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.