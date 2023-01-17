© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Bullhead City man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST
Shapley Pic.jpeg
Bullhead City Police Department
Delevan Shapley

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult man from Bullhead City.

Officials say 68-year-old Delevan Shipley was last seen driving to Kingman for a medical appointment around 2 p.m. Monday.

He has a medical condition that requires daily treatment and his family is “very concerned” for his welfare.

Shipley left Bullhead City in a black Nissan Sentra with California license plate.

He is described as white male with grey hair and a long beard.

Shipley was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shirt with brown shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsBullhead City Police DepartmentKINGMANsilver alertmissing persons
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF