Wednesday school closures in northern Arizona
Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Wed, Jan. 18 because of heavy and continued snowfall.
It’s the second day this week that schools have been impacted by a significant winter storm that’s brought more than two feet of snow to many areas in the region.
Charter schools generally follow the lead of larger public school districts in determining closures.
Classes canceled:
Flagstaff Unified School District
Northern Arizona University (campus closed until noon, essential employees expected to report to work)
Coconino Community College
Williams Unified School District
Star School
Flagstaff Junior Academy
Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff
Delayed start:
Window Rock Unified School District (Transportation delayed two hours, staff report at usual time)
Kayenta Unified School District (two-hour delay, contact schools for more information)