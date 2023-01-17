© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wednesday school closures in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST
Snow removal in Ash Fork, Ariz.

Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Wed, Jan. 18 because of heavy and continued snowfall.

It’s the second day this week that schools have been impacted by a significant winter storm that’s brought more than two feet of snow to many areas in the region.

Charter schools generally follow the lead of larger public school districts in determining closures.

Classes canceled:

Flagstaff Unified School District

Northern Arizona University (campus closed until noon, essential employees expected to report to work)

Coconino Community College

Williams Unified School District

Star School

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff

Delayed start:

Window Rock Unified School District (Transportation delayed two hours, staff report at usual time)

Kayenta Unified School District (two-hour delay, contact schools for more information)

