KNAU and Arizona News

45,000 fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop near Happy Jack

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST
Fentanyl
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says about 45,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop near Happy Jack on Jan. 17, 2023.

A deputy pulled over a vehicle on State Route 87 for a traffic violation and after receiving consent to make a search found 10 bags containing blue M30 pills hidden in the trunk.

Two baggies with a white powdery substance were also found.

Jesus Mora-Quinonez and Ramces Carrillo-Lopez were arrested and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges of possession, sale and transport of narcotic drugs.

The case will be sent to the Coconino County attorney for felony charging review.

KNAU STAFF
