More than a thousand homes without power, heat in Munds Park

More than a thousand homes were left without power and heat in Munds Park Tuesday night as record-breaking snowfall chilled the region.

The outage started shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning and initial estimates said it was expected to be resolved by 10 p.m.

However, an APS outage map shows more than 1,100 customers are still without power this morning with an estimated restoration time of 7:30 a.m.

An APS spokesperson said the record snowfall caused various trees to fall, which damaged electrical equipment.

Those impacted by the outages can take shelter at a warming center at the Munds Park Community Church. Officials note the shelter can’t accommodate pets and livestock.