KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo officials search for missing Chinle woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
Joann Joe

The Navajo Division of Public Safety is searching for a 40-year-old missing Chinle woman.

Joann Joe was last seen leaving her residence on Dec. 24, 2022 and said she was traveling to Lukachukai for a ceremony.

Joe is known to walk or hitchhike when traveling.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Joe is 5-feet-1-inch tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Those who may have information about Joe’s condition or whereabouts are asked to call the Navajo police Department Chinle District at (928) 674-2111.

KNAU and Arizona News missing personsNavajo Nationchinle
