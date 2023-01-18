Proposed bill wants to outlaw early voting in Arizona

A Republican state lawmaker wants to continue the push to outlaw voting by mail.

The proposal comes from Representative Liz Harris, who says all voting should be conducted in person at the polls with the exception of those who are in the military overseas or physically unable.

KJZZ reports that more than 80% of all voters in 2022 did so through an early ballot. Harris is also sponsoring a bill that would preclude early voting and require all ballots to be hand counted.

She claims the measure is motivated by fraud, though KJZZ reports that no one has been able to convince a judge with similar claims regarding contesting election results.

The Republicans currently hold a one-person majority in the state House.