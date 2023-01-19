Sheriff's officials report busy holiday weekend amid heavy snow

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend responding to dozens of weather-related calls for assistance.

Those included more than a hundred requests for motorist assistance and traffic collisions and several incidents that required specialized equipment to rescue people stuck in the snow on Coconino and Kaibab national forest roads.

Several other search and rescue incidents were also reported. Officials are investigating three deaths but didn’t provide details on the incidents.

In addition, officials say deputies spent considerable time enforcing the county’s winter parking ordinance and addressing problems with snowplay near Flagstaff and Williams.

Many citations were issued and several vehicles that were blocking snow removal were towed.