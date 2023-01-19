© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sheriff's officials report busy holiday weekend amid heavy snow

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST
Snowcat
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
A Coconino County Sheriff's Office snowcat drives through the snow during a search and rescue operation over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend 2023.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had a busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend responding to dozens of weather-related calls for assistance.

Those included more than a hundred requests for motorist assistance and traffic collisions and several incidents that required specialized equipment to rescue people stuck in the snow on Coconino and Kaibab national forest roads.

Several other search and rescue incidents were also reported. Officials are investigating three deaths but didn’t provide details on the incidents.

In addition, officials say deputies spent considerable time enforcing the county’s winter parking ordinance and addressing problems with snowplay near Flagstaff and Williams.

Many citations were issued and several vehicles that were blocking snow removal were towed.

