Wet winter is helping Arizona's drought

The winter is helping Arizona's ongoing drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor declared more than 27% of Arizona – including portions of Coconino and Yavapai counties – are currently experiencing no drought.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports no percentage of the state fell into that category just three months ago.

The record-breaking wet winter could have a dampening effect on the upcoming fire season.

However, experts say it will take much more to remedy the ongoing drought throughout the West.

As of Tuesday, the Daily Sun reports Lake Powell was 175 feet below full pool and at less than 23 percent of its capacity. Lake Mead was 184 feet below full pool.