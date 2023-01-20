Arizona lottery sales on hold after update crashes system

Arizona Lottery officials have halted all ticket sales and prize redemptions after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash. Officials said Friday they were working with the company that operates the gaming system to bring it back online.

Since Thursday’s crash, all Arizona Lottery retailers have been unable to sell games and winners have been unable to claim prices, but drawings for games will still continue. Officials say they have no estimate for when the problem will be fixed and sales can resume.

The lottery's ticket sales have exceeded $1 billion annually for four consecutive years.