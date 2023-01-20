© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona lottery sales on hold after update crashes system

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST
A Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Cincinnati. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Arizona Lottery officials have halted all ticket sales and prize redemptions after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash. Officials said Friday they were working with the company that operates the gaming system to bring it back online.

Since Thursday’s crash, all Arizona Lottery retailers have been unable to sell games and winners have been unable to claim prices, but drawings for games will still continue. Officials say they have no estimate for when the problem will be fixed and sales can resume.

The lottery's ticket sales have exceeded $1 billion annually for four consecutive years.

