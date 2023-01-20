Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona
Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall.
It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
BASIS Flagstaff
Flagstaff Junior Academy
Flagstaff Unified School District
Northland Prep Academy
SCHOOL DELAYS
Humboldt School District
Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff
Page Unified School District
Prescott Unified School District
Window Rock Unified School District
This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.