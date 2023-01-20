Friday closures and delays in Northern Arizona

Schools across northern Arizona have canceled classes and announced delayed starts for Friday, Jan. 20 because of heavy snowfall.

It’s the third snow day this week for many school districts in the region following a pair of winter storms that brought more than three feet of snow to some areas.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

BASIS Flagstaff

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Flagstaff Unified School District

Northland Prep Academy

SCHOOL DELAYS

Humboldt School District

Montessori Charter School of Flagstaff

Page Unified School District

Prescott Unified School District

Window Rock Unified School District

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.