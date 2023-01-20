Interior Sec. Haaland brings "The Road to Healing" tour to Arizona and Navajo Nation

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Phoenix and on the Navajo Nation this weekend on the latest stop of “The Road to Healing Tour.” It’s a year-long cross-country initiative to give Indigenous survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system an opportunity to tell their stories.

Haaland will be accompanied by the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Bryan Newland.

Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to shed light on the historical trauma of government-run schools and policies and their legacy on First Nations Peoples.

In May of 2022, the Interior Department released the first volume of an investigative report which calls for the collection of a permanent oral history as well as trauma-support for survivors and descendants.