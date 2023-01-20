Mohave County authorities ask for public's help in locating elderly woman with dementia

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable person.

Authorities say 76-year-old Patsy Ann Martin left her home in Golden Valley on foot late Thursday night. She has not been seen or heard from since. Martin has dementia and did not have her cell phone with her at the time she left her residence.

She is described as a white female, 4’ 7”, 125 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a tan shirt, tan jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Mohave County authorities are asking homeowners in the area of the Adobe RV Park in Golden Valley to check their property, sheds, and other enclosures for possible signs Martin may have been there.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call 911.