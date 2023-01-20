© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency following series of winter storms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST
state of emergency.jpg

The Navajo Nation has declared a State of Emergency due to impacts of a series of winter storms.

Tribal President Buu Nygren signed the declaration Thursday, triggering the deployment of Division of Transportation resources to Defiance Plateau communities in immediate need of assistance. The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events.

Many school districts on the Navajo Nation this week cancelled or delayed classes due to poor weather and road conditions. The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety has opened an emergency operations center that will provide additional staffing.

The public may contact (505) 371-8301 for operational updates on the response.

KNAU STAFF
