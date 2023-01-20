Navajo Nation declares State of Emergency following series of winter storms

The Navajo Nation has declared a State of Emergency due to impacts of a series of winter storms.

Tribal President Buu Nygren signed the declaration Thursday, triggering the deployment of Division of Transportation resources to Defiance Plateau communities in immediate need of assistance. The declaration covers current and potential impacts from heavy snow, high winds, mud and flooding events.

Many school districts on the Navajo Nation this week cancelled or delayed classes due to poor weather and road conditions. The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety has opened an emergency operations center that will provide additional staffing.

The public may contact (505) 371-8301 for operational updates on the response.