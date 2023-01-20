© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
PoetrySnaps! Karen Rigby, Bathing in the Burned House

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:58 AM MST
If you have the gift of writing, it’s your duty to use it. That’s what Gilbert-based poet Karen Rigby believes. She’s been writing since childhood and says inspiration is everywhere. In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, Rigby shares with us her poem, Bathing in the Burned House.

Karen Rigby:

Bathing in the Burned House

The house shimmers
behind ribbons of heat. Like a child’s
shoe-box diorama, three brick walls embrace
the clawfoot tub. Its beveled rim

is painted black. The brass rod
stands upright as a heron.
A woman steps behind the vinyl curtain,

leans toward the spigot.
Drivers touch the ceilings of their cars
when they pass. They think it’s lucky
water runs in a burned house.

Women envy her freedom.
Tease husbands, saying church drives
and dry cleaning trips are white lies.
Neighborhood wives

take turns bathing yards
from the road, someone new each week.
Men linger at the curb. Breathe
milled soap, long to be

the sky above the woman’s head.
Mid-August, any miracle could surface—
Mary’s image graven in the road’s peeled tar.

About the poet:

Karen Rigby is a Gilbert-based poet. She is the author of several chapbooks and poetry collections, including the forthcoming Fabulosa. Rigby is the recipient of a literature fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and is a former participant in the Flying House project, a collaboration between artists and writers.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

Steven Law
Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft. Steven is also a contributing writer for Panorama: the Journal of Intelligent Travel and The Lake Powell Chronicle. He has won numerous awards for his writing. Steven is the founder and producer of The Grand Circle Storytelling Festival. He is a Master of Sabaku Yoku meditation and lives in northern Arizona with his wife and two daughters.
Gillian Ferris
Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu
