PoetrySnaps! Karen Rigby, Bathing in the Burned House

If you have the gift of writing, it’s your duty to use it. That’s what Gilbert-based poet Karen Rigby believes. She’s been writing since childhood and says inspiration is everywhere. In this week’s PoetrySnaps! segment, Rigby shares with us her poem, Bathing in the Burned House.

Karen Rigby:

Bathing in the Burned House

The house shimmers

behind ribbons of heat. Like a child’s

shoe-box diorama, three brick walls embrace

the clawfoot tub. Its beveled rim

is painted black. The brass rod

stands upright as a heron.

A woman steps behind the vinyl curtain,

leans toward the spigot.

Drivers touch the ceilings of their cars

when they pass. They think it’s lucky

water runs in a burned house.

Women envy her freedom.

Tease husbands, saying church drives

and dry cleaning trips are white lies.

Neighborhood wives

take turns bathing yards

from the road, someone new each week.

Men linger at the curb. Breathe

milled soap, long to be

the sky above the woman’s head.

Mid-August, any miracle could surface—

Mary’s image graven in the road’s peeled tar.

About the poet:

Karen Rigby is a Gilbert-based poet. She is the author of several chapbooks and poetry collections, including the forthcoming Fabulosa. Rigby is the recipient of a literature fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and is a former participant in the Flying House project, a collaboration between artists and writers.

About the host:

Steven Law is a poet, journalist and educator based in Page, Arizona. He is the author of a collection of poems called Polished.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.