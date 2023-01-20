Williams police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old Williams boy.

Officials say Griffin Edens has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

They describe Edens as a high-functioning special needs child who has a speech impediment and hearing loss.

Edens is 5-foot-1l and 97 pounds with medium-long brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and tennis shoes with blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Griffin’s whereabouts should contact the Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.