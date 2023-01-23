© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Democratic Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema's Senate seat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2023
Griselda Nevarez/Phoenix New Times
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego says he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024. Monday's announcement makes Gallego the first candidate to jump into the race in the battleground state.

Sinema left the Democratic Party in December to become an Independent. She hasn't said whether she'll seek a second term.

Although no Republican has announced a run, potential contenders include former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and former Gov. Doug Ducey.

A three-way race coupled with the risk Sinema and the Democratic nominee will split the vote would complicate Democrats' fight to keep control of the Senate.

Associated Press
