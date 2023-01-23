© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police searching for missing Farmington teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
FnHdQi4aAAE4Tmo.jpeg
Navajo Division of Public Safety
/

The Navajo Division of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Yasmine Benally was last seen Saturday in Farmington, New Mexico. Officials say Benally is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

She wears prescription eyeglasses with gold frames and has braces. Officials say she was last seen wearing grey “Champion” brand sweatpants with a black t-shirt and may be wearing black “Vans” shoes.

Benally has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with any information on Benally’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsFarmington New MexicoMISSING PERSONnavajo police department