Navajo police searching for missing Farmington teen

The Navajo Division of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Yasmine Benally was last seen Saturday in Farmington, New Mexico. Officials say Benally is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

She wears prescription eyeglasses with gold frames and has braces. Officials say she was last seen wearing grey “Champion” brand sweatpants with a black t-shirt and may be wearing black “Vans” shoes.

Benally has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with any information on Benally’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350.