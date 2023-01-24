© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona launches mobile COVID-19 testing program

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST
A health care worker conducts a COVID-19 test.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has begun a mobile COVID-19 testing program for underserved communities in the state.

The department’s Office of Health Equity in coordination with county and community partners will provide pop-up testing sites to remove barriers to care access and to serve unsheltered people, those in correctional facilities and residents of congregate housing settings.

According to Health Services the higher prevalence of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions among these populations puts them at a higher risk of severe COVID outcomes.

The services are free and communities can request mobile testing. More info on COVID testing is available on the department’s website.

