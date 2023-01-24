Coconino County to take on short-term rentals

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to require a permit application and fee for short-term rentals.

In addition to the permit, property owners would also be required to notify neighbors of short-term rental operations, meet building codes and prevent rentals for special events.

County officials say the board is considering this as state legislation now allows local jurisdictions to have more control over short-term vacation rentals.

The public is invited to attend a presentation today via Zoom and a public hearing is scheduled for February 28. The Board is expected to vote on the matter during that meeting.