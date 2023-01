Snowfall for the month in Flagstaff officially hit a cumulative 60.4 inches Monday – making it the third snowiest January since record-keeping began in 1898.

The National Weather Service says that’s only three inches behind the second-place spot of 63.4 inches set in 1980.

The highest January snowfall was recorded in 1949 with 104.8 inches.

Typically, Flagstaff sees an average of 20.4 inches in January.